MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $19.91. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 2,982 shares changing hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.