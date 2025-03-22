Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masco were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Masco by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 189,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

