Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

