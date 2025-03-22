Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 898 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

