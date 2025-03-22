Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 895 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

