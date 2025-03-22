Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 428 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Shares of ROK opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
