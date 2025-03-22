Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

HPE opened at $16.09 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

