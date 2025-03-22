Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.56 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,019.97. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

