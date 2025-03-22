Mary Beth Denooyer Sells 12,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.