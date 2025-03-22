Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,122 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 850.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

