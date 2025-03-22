Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 355,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 37.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

