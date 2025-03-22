Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,095.27 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,997.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,970.94.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

