Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,735,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

