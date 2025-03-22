Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

