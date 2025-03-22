Malaga Financial Co. (MLGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Malaga Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Malaga Financial has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.