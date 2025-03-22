Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 6321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

