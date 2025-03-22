MagnetGold Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $7.76 million and $98.28 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

