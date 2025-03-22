Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

