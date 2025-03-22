Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 31,243 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Atkore by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $7,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Atkore by 729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 1.6 %

Atkore stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

