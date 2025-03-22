Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 259,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 212,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 205,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,264.26. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,703. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

