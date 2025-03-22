Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,092 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $160.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

