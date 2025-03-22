Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

