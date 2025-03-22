Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,300 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

