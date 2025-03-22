Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 178,236 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 178,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $34.58 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

