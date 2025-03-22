Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 234,561 Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,023,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,720,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 508,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,588,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

