Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.36. The company has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.