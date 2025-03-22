Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. 269,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,714,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Lufax Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Lufax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lufax by 27.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 43.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 936,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lufax by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,960,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 155,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.