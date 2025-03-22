LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $17.33 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

