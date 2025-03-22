Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.48.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.