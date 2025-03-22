Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 312 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,246 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,755,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 237,538 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

