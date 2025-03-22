Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $225.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.