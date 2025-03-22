Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

