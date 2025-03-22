Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

