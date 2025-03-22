LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.96.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
