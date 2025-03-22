Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Releases Earnings Results

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.
Literacy Capital Price Performance
Shares of Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of -0.25. Literacy Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 372 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.91).
Literacy Capital Company Profile
It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Literacy Capital
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.