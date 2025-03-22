Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Releases Earnings Results

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.

Shares of Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of -0.25. Literacy Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 372 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.91).

Literacy Capital Company Profile



Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

