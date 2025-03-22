Lisk Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Lisk has a market cap of $99.91 million and $12.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,442,989 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

