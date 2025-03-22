LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 52.8% increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.
LexinFintech has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
LexinFintech Price Performance
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
