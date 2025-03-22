LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $9.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on LZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ opened at $9.32 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

