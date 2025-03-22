Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV opened at $260.41 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.30 and its 200 day moving average is $269.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.