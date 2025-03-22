Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

