Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $622.79 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

