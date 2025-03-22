Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

