Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $406,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

