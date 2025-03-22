Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,768 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.