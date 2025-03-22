LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Trading ∞ Higher – Here’s Why

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,517 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.
LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.
