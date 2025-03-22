Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 23,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 65,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$99.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

