Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.6 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

LE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.80.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

