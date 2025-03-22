Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Laboratory Co. of America stock on February 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

