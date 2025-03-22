Koch Inc. Buys Shares of 85,122,736 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,122,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,865,000. Getty Images makes up approximately 65.2% of Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koch Inc. owned about 0.21% of Getty Images as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,274.80. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Getty Images Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

