Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $565,306,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,095.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,997.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,970.94. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

